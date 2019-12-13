The local high school football community lost a legend in the morning when former Holy Spirit High School coach Bill Walsh passed away after a brave, two-year fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Hours later, Pleasantville High School's playoff game against Camden was halted when gunfire erupted in the stands during the third quarter. Ten-year-old Micah Tennant, from Atlantic City, died from a gunshot wound five days later.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays online and Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
