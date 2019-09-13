Barnegat 8, Lakewood 6

Burlington City 33, New Egypt 3

Central Regional 9, Jackson Liberty 0

Delran 27, Bishop Eustace Prep 7

Demarest 42, Pascack Hills 0

Hillsborough 13, Bridgewater-Raritan 12

Holy Spirit 52, Eastern 15

Kingsway 21, Washington Township 0

Lacey Township 38, Monmouth 0

Lenape 20, St. Augustine 7

Lyndhurst 27, Secaucus 7

Manalapan 14, Howell 7

Manchester 21, Keyport 6

Maple Shade 32, Pitman 0

Middlesex 41, Bishop Ahr 8

Middle Township 41, Wildwood 0

North Hunterdon 20, Immaculata 0

Ocean City 49, Egg Harbor 0

Paramus 40, Mahwah 13

Parsippany 42, Hopatcong 6

Pascack Valley 42, Dwight-Morrow 14

Passaic Tech 21, Hackensack 14

Passaic Valley 28, Lakeland 7

Phillipsburg 42, Franklin 7

Point Pleasant Beach 13, Keansburg 0

Ramsey 28, Ridgefield Park 16

Ridge 29, Hunterdon Central 13

Ridgewood 16, Old Tappan 15

River Dell 20, Parsippany Hills 14

Rutherford 48, Palisades Park 7

Seneca 42, Cumberland Regional 0

Shawnee 17, Cherokee 6

Somerville 56, North Plainfield 14

South Hunterdon 31, Roselle Park 0

Sparta 49, Roxbury 6

St. John Vianney 35, Middletown South 7

St. Joseph-Hammonton 43, Millville 6

Sussex Tech 40, Fort Lee 13

Timber Creek 29, Hammonton 14

Toms River East 13, Toms River South 8

Toms River North 17, Southern 12

Union 35, Elizabeth 0

Vernon 28, West Milford 25

Wall 14, Rumson-Fair Haven 3

West Essex 49, Hanover Park 28

Williamstown 40, Rancocas Valley 0

Willingboro 28, Delsea 14

Winslow 21, Moorestown 19

