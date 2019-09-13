Barnegat 8, Lakewood 6
Burlington City 33, New Egypt 3
Central Regional 9, Jackson Liberty 0
Delran 27, Bishop Eustace Prep 7
Demarest 42, Pascack Hills 0
Hillsborough 13, Bridgewater-Raritan 12
Holy Spirit 52, Eastern 15
Kingsway 21, Washington Township 0
Lacey Township 38, Monmouth 0
Lenape 20, St. Augustine 7
Lyndhurst 27, Secaucus 7
Manalapan 14, Howell 7
Manchester 21, Keyport 6
Maple Shade 32, Pitman 0
Middlesex 41, Bishop Ahr 8
Middle Township 41, Wildwood 0
North Hunterdon 20, Immaculata 0
Ocean City 49, Egg Harbor 0
Paramus 40, Mahwah 13
Parsippany 42, Hopatcong 6
Pascack Valley 42, Dwight-Morrow 14
Passaic Tech 21, Hackensack 14
Passaic Valley 28, Lakeland 7
Phillipsburg 42, Franklin 7
Point Pleasant Beach 13, Keansburg 0
Ramsey 28, Ridgefield Park 16
Ridge 29, Hunterdon Central 13
Ridgewood 16, Old Tappan 15
River Dell 20, Parsippany Hills 14
Rutherford 48, Palisades Park 7
Seneca 42, Cumberland Regional 0
Shawnee 17, Cherokee 6
Somerville 56, North Plainfield 14
South Hunterdon 31, Roselle Park 0
Sparta 49, Roxbury 6
St. John Vianney 35, Middletown South 7
St. Joseph-Hammonton 43, Millville 6
Sussex Tech 40, Fort Lee 13
Timber Creek 29, Hammonton 14
Toms River East 13, Toms River South 8
Toms River North 17, Southern 12
Union 35, Elizabeth 0
Vernon 28, West Milford 25
Wall 14, Rumson-Fair Haven 3
West Essex 49, Hanover Park 28
Williamstown 40, Rancocas Valley 0
Willingboro 28, Delsea 14
Winslow 21, Moorestown 19
