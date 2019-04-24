This eighth-annual showcase event raises money for the American Cancer Society.

The event will feature five teams ranked in The Press Elite 11. They are: No. 1 Gloucester Catholic; No. 2 St. Augustine; No. 6 Bishop Eustace; No. 9 Holy Spirit; and No. 11 Mainland Regional.

The schedule:

Friday

7 p.m.

at Birch Grove Park, Northfield

Holy Spirit vs. Mainland Regional

Saturday

at Mainland Regional

9 a.m. – Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City

11:30 a.m. – Delsea Regional vs. Cherry Hill East

2 p.m. Cardinal O’Hara, PA. vs. Bishop Eustace

4:30 p.m. – Williamstown vs. Cherokee

Sunday

at Mainland Regional

9 a.m. – Buena Regional vs. Ocean City

11:30 a.m. – Washington Township vs. Jackson Liberty

2 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic

4:30 p.m. – Highland Regional vs. Millville

 

