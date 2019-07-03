Similar to Thursday, west of the Parkway will have the highest coverage of storms. However, still expect sunshine and a good amount of dry weather. Those along and east of the Parkway will see a lower risk, with a good amount of people dry all day.
We'll have a mix of clouds and sun. The morning will be in the 70s and 80s on what will be the stickiest day of the week so far. Then, during the afternoon, highs will top out at or 90 in places like Deerfield or Egg Harbor Township. The shore will be in the mid-80s. Evening temperatures will slide through the 80s.