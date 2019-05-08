Alejandro Rosado was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Pleasantville (2-12). Kevin Garcia was 2 for 3 with a double. Joe Gutierrez pitched a complete game for his first varsity win.
Justin Klemick had one hit for Wildwood Catholic (6-8).
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
