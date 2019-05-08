Cade Johnson and Jake Hughes both scored two goals for Southern. Ajani Steverson and Will Devane scored a goal each and Luke Maul made 12 saves in net for the Rams.

SR; 1 3 2 0—6

S; 3 6 2 2—13

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments