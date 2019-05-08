Cade Johnson and Jake Hughes both scored two goals for Southern. Ajani Steverson and Will Devane scored a goal each and Luke Maul made 12 saves in net for the Rams.
SR; 1 3 2 0—6
S; 3 6 2 2—13
Cade Johnson and Jake Hughes both scored two goals for Southern. Ajani Steverson and Will Devane scored a goal each and Luke Maul made 12 saves in net for the Rams.
SR; 1 3 2 0—6
S; 3 6 2 2—13
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.