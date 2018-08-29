If you’re in complete denial about the fact that summer is coming to a close, join the club. No one likes to see an empty beach — or an empty beach bar — post-Labor Day Weekend. The good news is we can say farewell in style.
Here are five fun ideas for saying farewell to summer.
1. Get your toes in the water. Nothing says summer like a pool party. Say farewell to your favorite season by spending the weekend at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s with Joseph Sikora on Friday and MA$E on Saturday; or to Cabana Five Bar & Pool at Tropicana for a post-Labor Day party with DJ Xtina on Wednesday; to Sea Shell Resort & Beach Club on Long Beach Island for a pool party with Captain Eric & The Shipwrecks on Saturday and a Labor Day Party with Funk Shway on Monday; or to Flip Flopz Beach Bar & Grill for a Pool Party with DJ entertainment plus music from Coast to Coast Band and Fish Out of Water on Sunday as well as Love Junk and The Loop Band on Saturday.
2. Enjoy summer in the city. You don’t have to be outdoors to enjoy the last days of summer. You can get that summer feeling wherever you are. We recommend heading to Mountain Bar at Bally’s for Steal the Sky and DJ Philly Will on Thursday, The Rockets and DJ Patrice McBride on Friday, and more live music on Saturday and Sunday; to Gypsy Bar at Borgata for Kevin Millers Smashed on Thursday, Men of Horses and Event Horizon on Friday, John McNutt and Gypsy Wisdom on Saturday, or Breakdown and Peat Moss & The Fertilizers on Sunday; to Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget for Dane Anthony on Thursday, Evolution Duo and Billy Walton Band on Friday, Spoiled Rotten on Saturday, Ken Shiles & CiBon and Dane Anthony on Sunday, and Gina Roche on Monday; to Kiss Kiss Nightclub, Bar Olon or Firewaters Saloon at Tropicana for DJs and dancing, or to Tango’s at Tropicana for The Loop on Thursday, Big City and DJ Ralph on Friday, AnnMichal and Big City on Saturday, Big City and DJ Ralph on Sunday, and Beth Tinnon Duo on Monday; to Lobby Bar at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for Michael Grimm and Off the Wall, along with Dr. Zhivegas throughout the weekend; to Council Oak Lounge at Hard Rock for Matt Giraud Thursday through Sunday evenings; to Hard Rock Café at Hard Rock for Dr. Zhigvegas Thursday through Saturday, Arlene’s Karaoke on Sunday, and The Nighthawks on Monday; to Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Restaurant & Tavern for the legendary Dr. Cheeko Band on Friday; to Leatherhead Pub for Nikki Davis Duo on Friday and Nick Noto on Saturday; to a special Labor Day opening with Mike Lunemann at White Horse Winery on Monday; to The Brown Room in Cape May for Beth Tinnon on Friday, Darin MacDonald on Saturday, Andrew Moorer on Sunday, and Aaron Burgos on Monday; to The Mad Batter in Cape May for Chris Gillin-Schwartz on Friday, Joe & Mike on Saturday and open mic night on Sunday; to Buckalew’s in LBI for Jinks Brothers and Garage Kept on Friday, Ridgemont High on Saturday and The Kootz on Sunday; or to The Old Causeway in Manahawkin for The Kootz on Friday.
3. Get that good song in your feet. Got that sunshine in your pocket? All you need to keep it there is to get dancing. Head to Premier at Borgata for a weekend of dancing with Laidback Luke on Friday, Fedde le Grand on Saturday, Lil John on Sunday and Fashen on Monday; to Haven at Golden Nugget for DJ Skratchy on Thursday, Eva Sha on Friday and Nicky Romero on Saturday; to Eden Lounge or Martorano’s, both at Harrah’s, for a weekend of DJs, dancing and live music; to Boogie Nights at Tropicana for a Boogie Nights Dance Off on Friday and the Foxy Lady Contest Grand Finale on Saturday; to Cuba Libre at Tropicana for La Mega Friday and the Cuba Libre Carnival with Samba Novo and the Latin Connection on Saturday; to Anthem Lounge at Tropicana for a Labor Day Weekend Glow Party with three days of incandescent fun; to Daer Nightclub at Hard Rock for Labor Day parties with Marshmello on Friday, Above & Beyond on Saturday, and Miguel on Sunday; to HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Resort for Klingande on Friday, Galantis and Robin Schulz on Saturday, W&W and Erica Morillo on Sunday, and Boris on Monday; to The Claridge for Summer Latin Nights Featuring Tren Latino on Friday; to Clancy’s By the Bay for the Dirty Dozen Dance Band on Friday; to 2100 at Caesars for DJ entertainment all weekend; to The Boiler Room in Cape May for The Dane Anthony Band on Friday, Smooth Edge Band on Saturday and Fuzzy Paradise and Walter Sapsai on Sunday; to Hemingway’s in Cape May for DJ Entertainment on Friday and Saturday; to Nardi’s Tavern in LBI for Tim Gysin and Jumper on Friday, Garage Kept and Lima Bean Riot on Saturday, Dave Christopher Band and Mr. LoveJoy on Sunday and The Sweet Talkers on Monday; to Kix McNutley’s in Sea Isle for the Sensational Soul Cruisers on Saturday and the Heartbeats on Sunday; or to Shenanigan’s in Sea Isle for DJ entertainment all weekend.
4. Eat some cake by the ocean. Summer is all sand and surf, so why not spend your last summer weekend by the ocean? Head to Bally’s Beach Bar at Bally’s for a full weekend of entertainment with Lite up the Moon, The Benderz, Joe Bachman & The Party, and more; to Landshark Bar and Grill (on the beach) or it’s sister property Margaritaville (on the boardwalk) at Resorts for DJ and band entertainment all weekend; Hard Rock Beach Bar for Dr. Cheeko and DJ Renzo on Friday, and The Verdict on Saturday and Sunday; to Chelsea Beach Bar for Fun in the Sun Fridays with DJ ActinUp; to Bungalow Beach Bar for fun in the sun with entertainment and a beachside pool; to Laguna Grill and Rum Bar for Labor Day Weekend with Cheezy & The Crackers on Thursday, Amish Outlaws and The Blitz on Saturday, John Eddie and Incognito on Saturday, and Whitewalls, The Dan Burke Band, and the E Street Shuffle on Sunday; to Sandbar Village Beach Bar & Lounge in Avalon for Steve Moore & MIA on Thursday, Les & Dom on Friday, Sean Loosh on Saturday, Cheezy & The Crackers on Sunday and Robin Gazzara on Monday; to Cabanas Beach Bar & Grill in Cape may for 52 Pickup on Friday, The Morning After Band on Friday and reggae on Sunday; to the Cape May Lewes Ferry Terminal for Animal House on Friday and One Hot Mess Duo on Sunday, or take a cruise with them for Rock the Boat Friday with Moe Fishbone or Wine Lovers Sunset Cruise on Saturday; to The Deauville Inn in Strathmere for South Jersey Blues Band on Thursday, Secret Sauce on Friday, and Big Daddy Duo on Sunday; to Tuckerton Beach Grille & Restaurant for The FredStones on Friday; to Star Beach Bar in Wildwood Crest for reggae on the beach all weekend long; and to The Club at Diamond Beach for The Legacy Band on Friday, Covert Pop on Saturday and Kicking Sunrise on Sunday.
5. Kick back and unwind. Sand not your thing? Kick back at any of these bars with an outside venue, enjoy some tunes, and savor the last few minutes of summer. Head to Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s for live music in the outside courtyard all weekend long; to The Beer Garden at Borgata for Piano Fight Club on Thursday, DJ Ernesto and Sidearm on Friday, DJ Ernesto and The Billy Walton Band on Saturday, DJ Ernesto and Hunkajunk on Sunday, and a final show with Brian & The Coconutz on Monday; to The Deck at Golden Nugget for B Street Band on Thursday, Robert’s Basement and Fish Out of Water on Friday, All Souled Out and Seven Stone on Saturday, The Exceptions and Don’t Call me Francis on Sunday, and Bobby & Kit and Sensamotion on Monday; Hard Rock Café Boardwalk Stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for Jerry Blavat on Thursday and Tuesday; the deck at Wonder Bar for great views and Soul Patch Philly on Saturday; Labor Day Weekend at Proud Mary’s for a show with Second Sin, Creatio, Tiny Hueman, Aristocant’s, Set into Motion, LNJ Sessions, Jake Alexander and the Good News, Frnd Crcl, Cigar Box Stompers and We Don’t Exist; Reggae Sunday with The Verdict at Baia in Somers Point; the Windrift in Avalon for The Exceptions on Thursday, Darin MacDonald and DJ Jules on Friday, Michael Bannach Duo, Jim Bannach, DJ Jules and Back to Blonde on Saturday, The BLT Band, Joe Bachman & The Party and more on Sunday and the BLT Band and Jim Bannach on Monday; the Tuckahoe Inn in Beesley’s Point for Atley Moon & The Say Somethings on Thursday and Sunday, The Mighty Parrot Band on Friday, and Chameleon on Saturday; to Congress Hall in Cape May for the 3rd Annual Labor Day Music Festival with Mountain Towns, Major Thrice and John Byrne Band; to Fins Bar & Grille in Cape May for Indelible Groove on Thursday, Subliminal Message on Saturday and Originaire on Sunday; to Nauti Spirits in Cape May for Langston & Ternosky on Thursday, Dennis Donnelly on Friday, or their Plunderfest on Saturday and Sunday; to Yesterday’s in Marmora for Donkey Punch and Chris Yoder on Friday and Sean LaBoy Band on Saturday; to The Inlet on Olde or Keenan’s in North Wildwood for live music all weekend; to Mud Hen Brewing Company for Ned Ryerson & The Groundhogs on Friday, DJ Denny Oh on Saturday, and The Honeyhawks and Southpaw on Sunday; or to Surf Dog Bar & Grill in Woodbine for The Spyderz on Friday and Devin Riley Band on Saturday.
6. Head to an island in the sun. Seasonal venues need to be added to the must-do-this-weekend list. Head to The Princeton in Avalon for The Sofa Kings on Friday, Goodman Fiske on Saturday, and 3AM Tokyo on Sunday; the end of summer White Party at The Whitebrier in Avalon on Saturday; The Boys of Summer at Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Rstaurant on Sunday; to Beach Plum Farm in Cape May for a Labor Day BBQ on Sunday with Valerie Vuolo Duo; to The Rusty Nail in Cape May for Hevee Levee on Friday, The Big Ric Review on Saturday, The Knockers on Sunday and Chef Jimmy’s Smokin Pig Roast on Monday at 3 p.m.; to The King Edward Bar in Cape May for The Clavicles on Friday and Sunday; to Carney’s in Cape May for LeCompt Downtown Horns on Friday, Fish Out of Water on Saturday, and Bigg Romeo on Sunday; to The Iron Pier Craft House for Ben Arnold on Friday; to the Barefoot Bar for Shaun LaBoy on Thursday, Mike Thompson on Friday, Jersey Steve on Saturday and James Howell on Sunday; to The Gateway in LBI for Joey D Rockin Oldies on Friday, Juggling Suns Project on Saturday or The Following on Sunday; to Joe Pop’s Shore Bar & Restaurant for Screaming Broccoli on Friday, The Benjamins on Saturday, or The Nerds on Sunday; to The Dead Dog Saloon in Sea Isle for live music all weekend long; to The Springfield Inn in Sea Ilse for Brian & Mindy, The Pickles and DJ Vito G on Friday, Rad & Kell, Juliano Brothers, The Way Outs and DJ John Lee on Saturday, Rad & Kell, Juliano Brothers, LeCompt & DJ Brother Mike on Sunday, and Mike LeCompt Trio on Monday; The OD in Sea Isle for Five Times Famous on Friday, Dueling Pianos, High Five Swan Dive, and Kicking Sunrise on Saturday, and Secret Service, DJ Steve, Go Go Gadjet and DJ Montone on Sunday and Secret Service on Monday; to Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina in Stone Harbor for Sean Loosh on Friday, Jeremiah Stone on Saturday and James Howell on Sunday; to The Watering Hull for Triage on Friday; to Two Mile Landing in Wildwood for Delco Acoustic and Old School on Friday, Daryl Freda & Cheezy & The Crackers on Saturday, Cowabunga Chris, Tom Powdermaker and The Rocktologists on Sunday, and Ken Shiles & Cibon and Natahn Cwik on Monday; to Flow House in Wildwood for Eric Simo on Friday and Shaun LaBoy on Saturday; to Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant for Chris Huff on Friday and Jim Doran on Saturday; and to Brine by the Bay for Indelible Groove on Thursday and Amy Faden Duo on Friday.