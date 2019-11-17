PLEASANTVILLE — A GoFundMe page has been made to help the 10-year-old boy who was shot at the Pleasantville High School football game Friday night.
Three people were injured — including the 10-year-old and a 15-year-old — after shots were fired during the Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden.
Six men, mostly from Atlantic City, were arrested in connection with the shooting.
The crowdfunding page identifies the 10-year-boy as Micah, also known as “Dew,” and hopes to raise $10,000. As of Sunday evening, just more than $8,000 was raised.
A short description on the page says that Micah is in critical condition and that the funds will go toward medical bills.
At a news conference Saturday, officials said they don’t know what led to the shooting but both the alleged shooter and one of the victims — the alleged target — have been charged.
“Put simply, this was not a Pleasantville problem that happened in Pleasantville,” Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said. “This was a problem that came to us, and while we’ll handle it and we’re well-prepared to resolve the issue and to deal with the ramifications of it.”
— CJ Fairfield
