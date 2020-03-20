Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland

Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco #31 drives to the basket against Mainland's Lila Schoen #23 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Gabby Turco

Wildwood Catholic

5-10 Sr. F

Turco averaged 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. She sank 42 3-pointers. She will continue her career at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on an NCAA Division II scholarship. Turco finished her career with 1,166 career points.

