Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, left, tags out the Marlins’ Garrett Cooper at home plate after Cooper tried to score on a Starlin Castro single during the first inning Sunday in Philadelphia. Below, Phillies starter Enyel De Los Santos.
Staff Writer
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies need a win.
Philadelphia has lost seven straight and 16 of 22.
Manager Gabe Kapler shook up the lineup for Monday night's game against the New York Mets. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.
What follows is Philadelphia's lineup:
