Marlins Phillies Baseball

Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, left, tags out the Marlins’ Garrett Cooper at home plate after Cooper tried to score on a Starlin Castro single during the first inning Sunday in Philadelphia. Below, Phillies starter Enyel De Los Santos.

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies need a win.

Philadelphia has lost seven straight and 16 of 22.

Manager Gabe Kapler shook up the lineup for Monday night's game against the New York Mets. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

What follows is Philadelphia's lineup:

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments