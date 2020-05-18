Gabe Paz
Oakcrest
Soccer
The senior was The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year last fall. He scored a team-leading 27 goals, including the game-winner in overtime to beat St. Augustine Prep to capture the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title. Paz, who added 16 assists, led the Falcons (18-4-1) to their best finish in program history, which included a trip to the South Jersey Group II finals. Paz finished his career with 43 goals and 32 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.