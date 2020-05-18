Cal boys soccer

The senior was The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year last fall. He scored a team-leading 27 goals, including the game-winner in overtime to beat St. Augustine Prep to capture the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title. Paz, who added 16 assists, led the Falcons (18-4-1) to their best finish in program history, which included a trip to the South Jersey Group II finals. Paz finished his career with 43 goals and 32 assists.

