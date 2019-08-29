BORGATA
8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 30; SOLD OUT
WHAT TO EXPECT: Known for his performances on television shows such as “Last Comic Standing,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “My Wife and Kids,” “Premium Blend” and his own “Mr. Iglesias” and “Stand Up Revolution,” Gabriel Iglesias is a well-rounded comedian who will do his thing in front of a sold-out crowd at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Friday night. Known as “Fluffy,” Iglesias incorporates an abundance of amusing characters into his stand-up act on a nightly basis. He’s also a master storyteller and gets audiences on his side immediately with his arsenal of self-deprecating jokes.
