On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Gabriel Moronta running for Pleasantville in the 800m.

6. Gabriel Moronta – The Pleasantville senior has the fastest 800-(1:54.59) and 600-meter (1:20.9) runs times in the state this indoor track and field season. The 600 time is the third fastest in the country this winter.

