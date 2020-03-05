Gabriel Moronta family

Pleasantville High School track and field standout Gabriel Moronta signed a National Letter of Intent to Mississippi State University on Wednesday in the school's library. From left to right, sister Lisbeth, 20, Moronta, brother Jhoan, 11, mother Lilibeth, 33, brother Jeremy, 9.

4. Gabriel Moronta: The Pleasantville senior won the 400-meter dash and the 800 run at the state Group II championships last weekend. He enters Sunday’s Meet of Champions with the fastest 400 time in the state (48.79 seconds).

