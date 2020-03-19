Gabriel Moronta
Pleasantville
800 run Sr.
Moronta is The Press Indoor Track and Field Male Athlete of the Year. He won the 800 run at the Meet of Champions and South Jersey and state Group II championships. He also won the 400 dash at the South Jersey and state Group II championships. He will continue his career at Mississippi State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.