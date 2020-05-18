Gabriel Moronta at New Balance Games

Moronta Gabriel Moronta winning the 500-meter race at the New Balance Games in January.

Gabriel Moronta

Pleasantville

Indoor track and field

Moronta is The Press Indoor Track and Field Male Athlete of the Year. He won the 800 run at the Meet of Champions and South Jersey and state Group II championships. He also won the 400 dash at the South Jersey and state Group II championships. He will continue his career at Mississippi State University.

