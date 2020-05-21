Gabrielle Sangataldo

Age: 18
High School: Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Hometown: Milmay
Parents: Brian and Michelle Sangataldo
Community/school activities: National Technical Honors Society; National Honor Society; Key Club; Drama Club; Choir; All South Jersey Choir; Executive Secretary of the Tri-County Interact Club; Triple Threat Workshop theatrical productions; U.S. Air Force Academy’s Summer Seminar participant; U.S. Naval Academy’s Summer Seminar participant; helped paint walls and furniture of a school in Ollantaytambo, Peru during a school- sponsored summer trip.
Post-high school plans: Attend Catholic University in Washington, D.C. or the U.S. Air Force Academy. Wherever she goes, Gabrielle plans to major in English and minor in either communications or journalism.
Career goals: Become an investigative reporter. She loves writing and giving others a voice.
Gabrielle has always done what she believes in, regardless of what other people think. She credits her parents for instilling the confidence to follow her dreams, and her siblings for showing her how to take action. That spirit has led her to take part in both the U.S. Naval Academy’s and the U.S. Air Force Academy’s summer seminars. She’s also traveled to Peru, where she spent three days helping to paint walls and furniture in a new school. Learning about other people has made her more empathetic and a better communicator, two skills she believes a leader must have.
What made you apply for the U.S. Air Force Academy?
In the military, you must listen to command, take initiative and do what you think is right. I shocked a lot of my friends by applying. I took initiative by just applying for the Academy, and I think the application resembles doing what you think is right despite what others may think.
You volunteered in Peru painting walls and furniture in a new school. How did that experience impact you?
I’ve never been in an environment where a lot of people are living in poverty, though it’s normal for them. Helping the children and seeing the school that they’re going to and seeing how different they are compared to the schools I’ve attended is extremely humbling. I’m more appreciative of what I have, and I won’t take little things for granted.
Your sophomore year, you were not accepted into the All South Jersey Choir. However, you were accepted your junior year. Talk about your mentality to continue to strive for your goals.
I tried not to take it personally. I heard so much talent from (those in the tryouts), so I didn’t let the news get me down. I think that’s why I felt so inspired to try again my junior year. I knew if I practiced more and had a better mentality, it would benefit me. I was more accepting of the outcome my junior year, whether I was accepted into the choir or not.
— Eddie Kovalski
