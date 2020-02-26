Kean University sophomore Shannon McCoy was named a first-team New Jersey Athletic Conference all-star selection Tuesday.
McCoy, a 2018 Barnegat High School graduate, finished third in conference-only scoring averaging 17.5 points per game and first in 3-point field goals made (47). It was the second straight year the 5-foot-10 guard earned first-team honors. She was named Rookie of the Year last season.
Last week, McCoy had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in Kean’s 73-52 loss to Rowan. She had 15 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 59-58 loss to New Jersey City in a first-round New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament game.
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had 10 points and three rebounds in Bloomfield’s 87-63 loss to Dominican.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 64-54 loss to Chestnut Hill. She had 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 79-63 loss to Georgian Court.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had three points and five rebounds in Jefferson’s 82-76 win over Georgian Court.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland Regional) had 20 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in Albright’s 72-57 win over Alvernia. She had 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in a 74-68 loss to Messiah.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had six points, three rebounds and two assists in Cabrini’s 61-58 loss to Immaculata.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 19 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists in Cairn’s 66-54 loss to Clarks Summit. She had 28 points, six rebounds and three assists in an 81-76 loss to Wilson. On Sunday, she was named a Colonial States Athletic Conference honorable mention.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had nine points, six rebounds and three steals in Catholic’s 87-55 win over Goucher. She had nine points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and four assists in a 76-67 loss to Drew.
Candace Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had 12 points and four rebounds in Clarks Summitt’s 66-54 win over Cairn. She scored six in a 66-56 loss to Cedar Crest. On Sunday, she was named to the CSAC Sportsmanship team.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had 14 points and five assists in Coast Guard’s 79-66 loss to Babson.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had four points and two rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 60-55 loss to Wilkes. She had nine points, five rebounds and three steals in an 87-34 loss to DeSales.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had five points, two rebounds and two assists in Emerson’s 63-60 win over Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She had five points, four rebounds and three assists in a 91-42 win over Dean College.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 15 points and seven rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 63-35 loss to Bryn Mawr. She had three points and four rebounds in a 72-60 loss to Gettysburgh.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had four points and five rebounds in Neumann’s 67-61 win over Msrywood.
Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had five points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 73-52 win over Kean.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had eight points and two rebounds in Widener’s 73-50 win over Arcadia.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) had two goals and an assist in Delaware’s 11-8 loss to Saint Joseph’s. He had two goals, two assists and three ground balls in an 11-2 win over Monmouth.
Bill McMenamin (St. Augustine) won 2 of 4 faceoffs in Fairfield’s 25-12 loss to Georgetown.
Keegan Ford (Mainland) had two assists in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 17-8 loss to Lehigh.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had two goals, an assist and six ground balls in Coker’s 19-12 win over Barton. He scored four times in a 16-15 win over Embry-Riddle.
In Georgian Court’s 14-8 loss to New York Institute of Technology, Randy Collins (Absegami) scored two goals, Vincent Giunta (Mainland) added one and Billy Germana (Egg Harbor Township) won 10 of 16 faceoffs with four ground balls.
In a 10-7 win over Southern New Hampshire, Collins had two goals and an assist, and Zachary Hermenau (Absegami) won 4 of 8 faceoffs.
Kyle Mulrane (Southern) had two goals and an assist in Eastern’s 16-4 win over Haverford.
Macgyver Hay (Oakcrest) had three ground balls and three caused turnovers in FDU-Florham’s 11-7 loss to Montclair State. He had five ground balls and four caused turnovers in a 15-11 loss to Farmingdale State.
Tommy Forkin (Vineland) scored in Ferrum’s 16-2 win over Averett. He had an assist in a 12-11 win over William Peace.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) had a goal and an assist in Lebanon Valley’s 12-10 loss to Chatham. He had four goals and two assists in a 17-9 win over Westminster.
Aiden Baltz (St. Augustine) had an assist in Ursinus’ 15-10 win over Mary Washington.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) had 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in American’s 71-62 win over Navy. He had 21 points, eight steals, five rebounds and three assists in a 64-60 loss to Boston.
Through Sunday, Nelson had 2,053 career points, two away from becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. The Eagles next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Lafayette.
Leon Daniels (Atlantic City) had seven points and five rebounds in Alabama State’s 56-44 loss to Southern.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in Delaware’s 70-48 win over Northeastern. He had 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 78-62 loss to Hofstra.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists in St. Bonaventure’s 75-71 win over Richmond.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored five in Bloomsburg’s 87-76 loss to Lock Haven.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 110-101 win over Chestnut Hill. He had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 78-69 win over Georgian Court.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern) had 31 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two assists in Pace’s 87-83 in over Adelphi. He had 22 points and nine rebounds in a 69-65 loss to American International.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 22 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in District of Columbia’s 93-90 loss to Daemen.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) scored four in Bryn Athyn’s 84-80 win over Centenary.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 87-77 loss to Wesley.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 29 points and six rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 73-67 win over Juniata. He had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds in an 85-81 loss to Moravian.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands Regional) had nine points, five rebounds and two assists in FDU-Florham’s 72-70 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology. He had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 94-78 win over Wilkes.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 15 points and six rebounds in Moravian’s 90-67 loss to Susquehanna. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds in an 85-81 win over Elizabethtown.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) had 10 points and three rebounds in Neumann’s 71-69 loss to Marywood.
Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had six points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 87-78 win over Kean.
In Widener’s 84-82 win over Arcadia, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 13. In a 92-63 loss to Hood, Laverty had five points and six rebounds, and Holden added five points and three rebounds.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had 20 points and seven rebounds in Independence (Kansas) Community College's 85-80 win over Allen County. He had 30 points and eight rebounds in a 118-107 win over Cowley County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.