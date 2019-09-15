spt_mainlandgs

Ocean City hosted Mainland in a girls Soccer match. Ocean City, NJ. September 11, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

 Kristian Gonyea

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Previous football rankings in parentheses.

FIELD HOCKEY

1. Eastern Regional 3-1

2. Moorestown 5-0

3. Camden Catholic 4-1

4. Bishop Eustace 4-1

5. West Deptford 5-0

6. Ocean City 3-2

7. Southern Regional 4-1

8. Kingsway Regional 4-0

9. Haddonfield 4-1

10. Clearview Regional 4-0

11. Shawnee 3-1-1

BOYS SOCCER

1. St. Augustine Prep 3-0

2. Jackson Memorial 5-0

3. Clearview Regional 5-0

4. Delran 2-0-1

5. Mainland Regional 2-0

6. Kingsway Regional 4-1

7. Washington Township 3-1

8. Shawnee 2-1-1

9. Moorestown 3-1

10. Cinnaminson 3-1

11. Egg Harbor Township 4-1

GIRLS SOCCER

1. Eastern Regional 5-0

2. Shawnee 3-1

3. Washington Township 4-2

4. Ocean City 3-0

5. Delsea Regional 4-0

6. Haddonfield 4-1

7. Toms River North 3-1-1

8. Mainland Regional 3-1

9. Burlington Township 4-1

10. Egg Harbor Township 4-0

11. Barnegat 4-0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Cherry Hill East

2. Southern Regional

3. Haddonfield

4. Ocean City

5. Kingsway Regional

6. Haddon Township

7. Jackson Memorial

8. Clearview Regional

9. Mainland Regional

10. Shawnee

11. Cherokee

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Kingsway Regional

2. Cherry Hill East

3. Southern Regional

4. Haddonfield

5. Eastern Regional

6. Toms River North

7. Mainland Regional

8. Ocean City

9. Clearview Regional

10. Shawnee

11. Cherokee

FOOTBALL

1. St. Joseph (1) 2-0

2. Williamstown (4) 2-0

3. Camden (3) 2-0

4. Holy Spirit (5) 1-1

5. Shawnee (6) 2-0

6. West Deptford (7) 2-0

7. Toms Rivver North (8) 2-0

8. Lenape (UR) 2-0

9. Penns Grove (9) 2-0

10. Vineland (10) 1-1

11. Highland Regional (11) 1-1

