A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Previous football rankings in parentheses.
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Eastern Regional 3-1
2. Moorestown 5-0
3. Camden Catholic 4-1
4. Bishop Eustace 4-1
5. West Deptford 5-0
6. Ocean City 3-2
7. Southern Regional 4-1
8. Kingsway Regional 4-0
9. Haddonfield 4-1
10. Clearview Regional 4-0
11. Shawnee 3-1-1
BOYS SOCCER
1. St. Augustine Prep 3-0
2. Jackson Memorial 5-0
3. Clearview Regional 5-0
4. Delran 2-0-1
5. Mainland Regional 2-0
6. Kingsway Regional 4-1
7. Washington Township 3-1
8. Shawnee 2-1-1
9. Moorestown 3-1
10. Cinnaminson 3-1
11. Egg Harbor Township 4-1
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Eastern Regional 5-0
2. Shawnee 3-1
3. Washington Township 4-2
4. Ocean City 3-0
5. Delsea Regional 4-0
6. Haddonfield 4-1
7. Toms River North 3-1-1
8. Mainland Regional 3-1
9. Burlington Township 4-1
10. Egg Harbor Township 4-0
11. Barnegat 4-0
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Cherry Hill East
2. Southern Regional
3. Haddonfield
4. Ocean City
5. Kingsway Regional
6. Haddon Township
7. Jackson Memorial
8. Clearview Regional
9. Mainland Regional
10. Shawnee
11. Cherokee
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Kingsway Regional
2. Cherry Hill East
3. Southern Regional
4. Haddonfield
5. Eastern Regional
6. Toms River North
7. Mainland Regional
8. Ocean City
9. Clearview Regional
10. Shawnee
11. Cherokee
FOOTBALL
1. St. Joseph (1) 2-0
2. Williamstown (4) 2-0
3. Camden (3) 2-0
4. Holy Spirit (5) 1-1
5. Shawnee (6) 2-0
6. West Deptford (7) 2-0
7. Toms Rivver North (8) 2-0
8. Lenape (UR) 2-0
9. Penns Grove (9) 2-0
10. Vineland (10) 1-1
11. Highland Regional (11) 1-1
