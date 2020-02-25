Luke Mazur didn’t envision himself a 3-point shooter when his Mainland Regional High School boys basketball career began.
It took one shot to change his mind.
Mazur’s first varsity points came on a 3 from the corner in last season’s opener against Millville.
“Man, that was one of the best feelings ever,” the 5-foot-11 senior guard said. “When I hit that first shot against Millville, I knew I could let it fly from 3 now. I was like, ‘I guess I’m a 3-point shooter now.’”
The Linwood resident sank 52 3-pointers as a junior. This season, he has transitioned from being a sixth man into one of Mainland’s leaders.
Mazur is averaging 15 points and has made 79 3s. The third-seeded Mustangs (19-6) will will play second-seeded St. Augustine Prep (20-4) in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Absegami.
“Offensively, he’s one of the best guards we’ve had in my time at Mainland,” coach Dan Williams said. “Luke can fill it up. He also has pretty good vision, a good handle.”
The Mustangs are a bit of surprise this season. In addition to Mazur, Mainland returned starters Jaquan Mace and Jake Cook and was expected to finish around .500. But the Mustangs took charge of the CAL National Division early in the season and won it.
“We graduated three seniors who started,” Mazur said. “I knew this year would be a whole different story than last year. I knew I would have to be a leader.”
Mazur has been at his best when the Mustangs needed him the most. He averaged 17 points in the Mustangs' two wins over Ocean City. Mazur scored 19 in a 65-40 win over previously undefeated Overbrook on Jan. 17.
He played a solid game defensively when the Mustangs beat Holy Spirit 44-37 in the first round of the CAL Tournament on Monday. Mainland won despite playing without Cook, who injured his knee last week and is out for the season.
“Without Jake, we knew it was going to be tough,” Mazur said. “That was a real emotional win.”
Mazur isn’t afraid to shoot the ball, no matter how close the score.
“My dad (William) always tells me that shooters have short-term memory loss,” Mazur said. “Sometimes during the game, I don’t realize how far I am out. But I have confidence in my shot, and even if it doesn’t go in. I know me, my teammates and my coaches have confidence I can make it.”
Mazur will continue his basketball career at Widener University, an NCAA Division III program in Chester, Pennsylvania. Mazur still has plenty of big games left in high school.
The Mustangs are seeded fourth in the South Jersey Group III bracket of the state tournament and will host 13th-seeded Winslow Township in the first round Monday.
But for now, the Mustangs are focused on the CAL Tournament. Mainland has a chance to make history Wednesday. The Mustangs have never been to a CAL boys final. They reached the 2017 semifinals but lost to St. Augustine.
“Going into (Wednesday), we think we have a pretty good chance,” Mazur said. “You know it’s always tough going against (St. Augustine) coach (Paul) Rodio, one of the greatest coaches of all time. But we’re excited, and all our fans will be there. We’re ready.”
