Purdue University senior Asia Young won the long jump at the Alex Wilson Invite held at University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday.
She completed a jump of 5.95 meters, the 10th best indoors jump in Purdue history. The 2016 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Pleasantville topped a field of 11 competitors.
Young was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior at Holy Spirit.
She competed her first two years of college at Rider, where she won four conference championships in the long jump and two bronze medals in the triple jump.
Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) placed second in the shot put (45 feet, 9.25 inches) for Hampton at the Virginia Tech Challenge.
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) won the triple jump (11.92m) for Monmouth at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships. She was fourth in the high jump (1.55) and fifth in the long jump (5.48). Michaela Baker (Ocean City) was fifth in the 800 (2:!7.10).
Rider’s Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) won the high jump (1.65) at the MAAC Championships. She also ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:52.45). Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) was second in the mile (4:57.11) and ran on the second-place 4x800 relay (9:14.09). Yvette Assongba (Mainland) was third in the 60 hurdles (8.88).
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) finished seventh in the weight throw, throwing a personal best 14.93 for Sacred Heart.
Georgian Court won the East Coast Conference Championships. Amy Bruno (Barnegat) was second in the shot put (13.04), and Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was sixth (10.10). In the weight throw, Bruno was second (14.08), Erskine sixth (12.57).
Leah Gaston (Absegami) was third in the high jump, tying her Holy Family record (1.50) at the East Coast Conference Championship.
Men’s indoor track and field
Donald Vineyard (EHT) ran on Rider’s winning 4x800 relay (7:45.47) at the MAAC Championships. He also was third in the 800 (1:55.04). Devin Anderson (Mainland) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:17.11).
Men’s swimming
Glenn Lasco (Mainland Regional) and Joey Rogers (Mainland) contributed to Lehigh’s sixth-place finish in the Patriot League Championships over the weekend.
On the first day, Lasco swam on the fifth-place 800-yard relay (6:38.65). On the second day, Lasco swam on the 400 medley relay that broke the program record and finished fourth (3:16.49). He also finished fifth in the 50 free (20.39).
On the third day, Rogers and Lasco swam on the third-place 200 free relay (1:20.64). Lasco also was ninth in the 200 (1:37.81). On the final day, Lasco and Rogers swam on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay (2:59.76). Lasco also took fifth in the 100 (44.72).
Justin Liu (Mainland) helped Massachusetts Institute of Technology win the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Championshipd over the weekend.
On the first day, Liu swam on the winning 200 free relay that broke a conference and pool record in 1:19.98. On the third day, he was third in the 200 free (1:40.24). On the last day, he was third in the 100 free (45.09) and swam on the winning 400 free (2:58.45)
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) swam on Montclair State’s sixth-place 200 free relay (1:26.29).
Dominick Sheppard (St. Augustine Prep) swam on Rowan’s second-place 200 free relay (1:21.33) to help the Profs win the Metropolitan Championships in Piscataway, Middlesex County. He swam on the second-place 800 freestyle (6:49.21).
Women’s swimming
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) helped Tennessee win the first Southeastern Conference Championships title in program history over the weekend. The junior was second in the 1,650 (15:53.39) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:39.42). Her mile time was a school record.
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) placed fifth in the 1,650 (16:09.73) for Indiana at the Big Ten Championships in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rowan won the Metropolitan Championships in Piscataway. Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) was third in the 1-meter dive (346.94 points) and third in the 3-meter dive (350.94). Bailey Howarth (EHT) was sixth in the 200 breaststroke (2:29.03), ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.25) and 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.13).
Ashley Lawer (Mainland) was eighth in the 3-meter dive (297.96) for William Paterson at the Metropolitan Championships.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) had 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in American’s 71-62 win over Navy. He had 21 points, eight steals, five rebounds and three assists in a 64-60 loss to Boston.
Through Sunday, Nelson had 2,053 career points, two away from becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. The Eagles next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Lafayette.
Leon Daniel (Atlantic City) had seven points and five rebounds in Alabama State’s 56-44 loss to Southern.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in Delaware’s 70-48 win over Northeastern. He had 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 78-62 loss to Hofstra.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists in St. Bonaventure’s 75-71 win over Richmond.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored five in Bloomsburg’s 87-76 loss to Lock Haven.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 110-101 win over Chestnut Hill. He had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 78-69 win over Goergian Court.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 31 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two assists in Pace’s 87-83 in over Adelphi. He had 22 points and nine rebounds in a 69-65 loss to American International.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 22 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in District of Columbia’s 93-90 loss to Daemen.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) scored four in Bryn Athyn’s 84-80 win over Centenary.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 87-77 loss to Wesley.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 29 points and six rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 73-67 win over Juniata. He had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds in an 85-81 loss to Moravian.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands Regional) had nine points, five rebounds and two assists in FDU-Florham’s 72-70 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology. He had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 94-78 win over Wilkes.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 15 points and six rebounds in Moravian’s 90-67 loss to Susquehanna. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds in an 85-81 win over Elizabethtown.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) had 10 points and three rebounds in Neumann’s 71-69 loss to Marywood.
Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had six points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 87-78 win over Kean.
In Widener’s 84-82 win over Arcadia, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 13. In a 92-63 loss to Hood, Laverty had five points and six rebounds, and Holden added five points and three rebounds.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had 20 points and seven rebounds in Independence (Kansas) Community College's 85-80 win over Allen County. He had 30 points and eight rebounds in a 118-107 win over Cowley County.
Women’s basketball
Kayla Sykes (ACIT) had 10 points and three rebounds in Bloomfield’s 87-63 loss to Dominican.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 64-54 loss to Chestnut Hill. She had 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 79-63 loss to Georgian Court.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) had three points and five rebounds in Jefferson’s 82-76 win over Georgian Court.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 20 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in Albright’s 72-57 win over Alvernia. She had 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in a 74-68 loss to Messiah.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had six points, three rebounds and two assists in Cabrini’s 61-58 loss to Immaculata.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had 19 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists in Cairn’s 66-54 loss to Clarks Summit. She had 28 points, six rebounds and three assists in an 81-76 loss to Wilson. On Sunday, she was named a Colonial States Athletic Conference honorable mention.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had nine points, six rebounds and three steals in Catholic’s 87-55 win over Goucher. She had nine points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and four assists in a 76-67 loss to Drew.
Candace Winkel (Atlantic Christian) had 12 points and four rebounds in Clarks Summitt’s 66-54 win over Cairn. She scored six in a 66-56 loss to Cedar Crest. On Sunday, she was named to the CSAC Sportsmanship team.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had 14 points and five assists in Coast Guard’s 79-66 loss to Babson.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had four points and two rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 60-55 loss to Wilkes. She had nine points, five rebounds and three steals in an 87-34 loss to DeSales.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had five points, two rebounds and two assists in Emerson’s 63-60 win over Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She had five points, four rebounds and three assists in a 91-42 win over Dean College.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in Kean’s 73-52 loss to Rowan. She had 15 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 59-58 loss to New Jersey City in a first-round New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament game.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had 15 points and seven rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 63-35 loss to Bryn Mawr. She had three points and four rebounds in a 72-60 loss to Gettysburgh.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) had four points and five rebounds in Neumann’s 67-61 win over Msrywood.
Savanna Holt (Ocean City) had five points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 73-52 win over Kean.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had eight points and two rebounds in Widener’s 73-50 win over Arcadia.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 loss to North Greenville, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 40 assists and six digs. Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 26 kills. In a 3-2 loss to Lincoln Memorial, Davis had 51 assists, six digs and two kills. Maxwell added 28 kills and seven digs. In a 3-0 loss to Barton, Davis had 12 assists, and Maxwell had 15 kills.
