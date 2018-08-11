The parade has started! #indiaday @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/ofsk1Yh6Ew— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 11, 2018
ATLANTIC CITY — A little rain Saturday didn’t put a damper on the India Day celebration, with dozens of people participating and spectators lining the Boardwalk for the annual parade.
The South Jersey India Association hosted the event, this year a celebration of India’s 70th year of independence. After the parade, a mela, or carnival, was held in Showboat Atlantic City Hotel’s main lobby.
“As our adopted nation, Indian Americans continue to contribute in the growth of the United States in many sectors,” according to a news release from the organization. “We are very proud of our children and their diverse upbringing in this country, and our focus point of this celebration is to honor and support our children’s many accomplishments and a tribute to our adopted country, the United States of America.”