ATLANTIC CITY — It was an "all hands on deck"-type situation as the 28 women in the Miss New Jersey 2019 class checked into Resorts Casino Hotel with multiple suitcases, make-up kits and garment bags Monday morning.
The historic Atlantic City hotel and casino won't only be the candidates' home for the next week but will also host the Miss New Jersey Competition in the Superstar Theater.
Jessica Indio, Miss South Shore Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Kyra Seele, Miss Central Jersey, left Katy Temple, Miss Liberty, middle and Grace Koller, Miss Gloucester County, right Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Jessica Ervey, Miss Central Coast, left and Annelise Malgier, Miss Bergen County, right Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Annelise Malgier, Miss Bergen County, left and Natalie Ragazzo, Miss Eastern Shore, right Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Alyssa Rodriguez, Miss Cumberland County, left and Abby Waid, Miss Cape Resort, right Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Jessica Indio, Miss South Shore Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Miss New Jersey contestants arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Miss New Jersey contestants arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Miss New Jersey contestants arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Miss New Jersey contestants arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Miss New Jersey contestants arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Katrina Biss-Lurato, Miss Ramapo Valley Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Francesca Collins, Miss Collegiate and Miss New Jersey contestant arrives Monday at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
Amanda Peacock, Miss Northern Lakes Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Kyra Seele, Miss Central Jersey, left Katy Temple, Miss Liberty, middle and Grace Koller, Miss Gloucester County, right Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Amy Phillips, Miss Cape May County Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Madison Kennelly, Miss Ocean Sales and Miss New Jersey contestant arrives Moday at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
Madison Kennelly, Miss Ocean Sales Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Abby Waid, Miss Cape Resort Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Annelise Malgier, Miss Bergen County and Miss New Jersey contestant, arrives Monday at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
Molly Marie Pugliese, Miss Seashore Line Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Jessica Ervey, Miss Central Coast, left and Annelise Malgier, Miss Bergen County, right Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Annelise Malgier, Miss Bergen County, left and Natalie Ragazzo, Miss Eastern Shore, right Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Alyssa Rodriguez, Miss Cumberland County, left and Abby Waid, Miss Cape Resort, right Miss New Jersey contestant arrive at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Monday June 10, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Moving the state title competition from 'America's Favorite Resort' to 'America's Playground' proved to have some hiccups, with some of the candidates younger than 21-years-old unable to check-in by themselves. Volunteers and chaperones with the pageant took the situation in stride.
"It's a new era of Miss New Jersey and new situations for many of us, but you have to be flexible," said longtime organization volunteer Nicolle Tepedino.
Despite slight adjustments to the pageant week and competition, the Miss New Jersey board of directors and volunteers said they're excited to be partnered with Resorts.
After checking in, the Miss New Jersey candidates settled into their rooms and began the first on-site orientation meetings. While pageant organizers ushered the girls through the Ocean Tower, Resort's theater staff was busy preparing the stage for the upcoming rehearsals.
"Every year, there's always a lot more to do, so to have the extra help is great," Tepedino.
Resort's Superstar Theater is a larger venue for the pageant, with a performance stage and runway, multiple dressing rooms and approximately 1,350 seats.
The Miss New Jersey organization will host a special event at the Steel Pier featuring performance acts from several former Miss New Jersey titleholders and candidates as well as a special guest entertainer.
The final night of the competition will be 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
Dating back to 1933, the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation and Scholarship Organization is one of the oldest state competition qualifying women for the Miss America pageant. Former Miss New Jerseys including 1937's Bette Cooper and 1983's Suzette Charles have worn the Miss America crown and Miss New Jersey 2017 Kaitlyn Schoeffel was second runner-up in the 2018 national pageant.