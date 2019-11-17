WILDWOOD — On most days from Labor Day until Election Day, Commissioner Pete Byron, Krista Fitzsimons and Steven Mikulski hit the streets, knocking on doors late into the night.
They were invited in to dining room tables to discuss the state of the city, before venturing back out into the dark.
Byron said they “touched every door” in the city.
“We made this a community election,” he said. “We reached out to everyone.”
It paid off.
Last week, Byron, a Democrat, Fitzsimons, a Republican, and Mikulski, an Independent, each managed to win more votes than longtime mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., who was first elected as a commissioner in 1999 and first became mayor in 2003.
Troiano was recalled and ousted from the mayoralty in 2009, alongside Commissioner Bill Davenport, by residents disgruntled about the city’s high tax rate, among other issues. He was elected again in 2011, on a ticket with Byron.
Troiano, in an interview Tuesday, suggested something illegal took place in last week’s election but declined to elaborate other than to say it would surface at some point.
“We’re gonna let them enjoy their victory,” Troiano said. “The people spoke, they elected someone who they thought could do a better job, and that’s pretty much all I got to say ... I’m not going anywhere, I’ll be back. I can assure you that. I’ll be back.”
Byron, 64, will be Wildwood’s new mayor per an agreement with his running mates. Byron said his ticket avoided mudslinging and stuck closely to the issues: taxes, development and Boardwalk remediation. Asked whether the mudslinging was on social media, fliers, or something else, he said, “All of the above.”
“We swept them,” Byron said. “We never deviated from our issues, and we stuck to the plan we had. ... I think that the people appreciated that we actually did have a platform.”
The team will work to stabilize taxes in the city after they take office, the commissioners-elect said, as they believe runaway tax hikes have not been coupled with transparent spending.
They also hope to address long-standing infrastructure issues and gather business owners that benefit from proximity to the Boardwalk to discuss ways to finance its repair without burdening taxpayers with the bill, Byron said.
Residents brought up taxes and infrastructure as points of concern, the commissioners-elect said. But over and over, voters told them it was simply time for a change, said Fitzsimons, a Wildwood school board member and the program coordinator/planner for the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services.
“As we were moving week by week ... we did feel the momentum,” she said. “We just felt it, and we thought, ‘They all can’t be lying to us.’”
Currently a commissioner, Byron and Troiano have been at odds in the last few years, with Byron cutting ranks with Troiano and Commissioner Anthony Leonetti on a city budget.
The two stripped Byron of his oversight of a number of departments and he accused the two of retaliation in a lawsuit against the city. The case was dismissed last year.
His running mates have history here, too.
Mikulski, a Navy veteran and owner of Key West Cafe on Pacific Avenue, bought a house in the city with his wife in 2007 after vacationing here for a few years. They opened their restaurant the next year. He decided to seek public office after hearing promises that never materialized, he said.
“And I’ve been hearing those promises for 13 years,” said Mikulski, 54. “So I threw my name in the hat.”
Fitzsimons, 47, had thought of running for office since she was a girl at St. Ann’s Catholic School but didn’t think she’d take the leap until she was older, she said.
“After thinking about it long and hard ... it was just the right time. It really was,” she said. “It was like, ‘Why not now?’”
Their campaign advertising included two billboards on the way into the city, lawn signs, car magnets and social media, the commissioners-elect said.
But “old school” electioneering took precedence. The team was still knocking on doors on election night, drumming up last-minute votes.
“We knew some people that were for our team that didn’t get to vote yet, and we went and knocked on those doors that night, at 6:30, 7,” Mikulski said. “Basically we knocked on every single door, we listened to every single person.”
Mikulski and Fitzsimons were at their campaign headquarters on Pacific Avenue with supporters as voting results came in.
Byron was at the Convention Center. Their ticket secured a total of 1,699 votes, while Troiano and his running mate Jeanne L. Killian secured 773 votes. The remaining four candidates, including former mayor Gary DeMarzo, tallied a total of 836 votes.
“That moment was just unbelievable,” Mikulski said. “I love Wildwood, just as much as everybody else does here in Wildwood, and we are going to work for the people. The people are going to have an opinion here.”
Byron will soon take the reins in Wildwood after more than eight years alongside Troiano, a fixture in the city’s politics.
They’ve been friends for some 40 years, Byron said, but serving as commissioners together underscored their differences.
“It’s just ... our relationship was like a marriage. You know someone, and then you marry them, and you find out certain things and you move on,” Byron said. “It doesn’t make one or the other a bad person just because they maybe have a different vision.”
