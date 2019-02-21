Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The combination of the daytime timing and mostly light snow meant roads have generally stayed wet, rather than white. This is especially true on treated roadways. Again, though, during the heavier band, snow did stick onto roads.
Atlantic City Expressway all wet during snow showers in Pleasantville on Wednesday. Feb 20, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Between 1 to 3 inches of snow fell over South Jersey on Wednesday, February 29. Many schools has early dismissals or even closings, allowing children, parents and teachers to enjoy the flakes falling in the region.
Stockton University students walks through the snow during a winter storm, Atlantic City Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
As of the time of writing, the highest snow total was in Hammonton, at 2.6 inches.
General snowfall totals will likely wind up between 1 and 3 inches, with less in southern Cape May County. South Jersey has crept up the seasonal snowfall ruler this winter, keeping most of the region at or above average.
By about 8 a.m. or so Thursday, the rain will pass and a weak cold front will come through. This will bring breezy northwest conditions, with gusts in the 20s.
Without a real punch of cold air, though, temperatures will be free to rise into the 50s.
Expect upper 50s on the mainland and mid 50s at the shore.
Thursday night will be mainly clear. Temperatures will slide through the 40s during the evening.
Then, by Friday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. So a coat is needed, but nothing unusual for winter weather.
Friday will then turn mild to end the week. Expect filtered sunshine as a thin layer of high clouds passes through.
Afternoon highs will reach around 50 just about everywhere. It will continue to be dry as you head out Friday evening.
Saturday morning will be in the low to mid 30s. The morning run, outdoor project or shopping all look OK. Clouds will build in, though, ahead of our next system.
This will actually behave similarly to Wednesday’s and last Monday’s storms. An arm of precipitation will move north across the region, with the parent low pressure pushing through with more.
However, there’s one difference: The lack of high pressure to the north.
The past two times, that high pressure has been the source of dry, and more importantly, cold air, providing that first shot of snow.
Without that present Saturday, it will be rain. Expect afternoon rain as temperatures rise through the 40s. There will be a break for a few hours overnight before heavy rain comes in (timing to be finalized in Friday’s edition). Temperatures will rise into the 50s.
Rain showers will be around Sunday morning. Then, expect a dry second half of the day. It will be warm and windy. Highs around 60 on the mainland will be likely, with 50s at the shore. A stiff northwest breeze will blow, and wind advisories may be issued by the National Weather Service.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
