Enhanced heat and humidity continues in South Jersey on Tuesday.
Temperatures across the area will be very close to meeting the criteria for a heat advisory. It is going to feel like the upper 90s when stepping outside, despite actual temperatures in the low 90s.
Fog is likely to develop in the early morning, so take a few extra minutes when traveling.
Once the fog lifts, skies will become partly sunny. There is a chance for strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms on Tuesday are capable of heavy rain that may induce flooding.
Very gusty winds are also possible when storms move through. Washout conditions are not expected, but the storms may potentially be severe.
An active weather pattern persists Wednesday as South Jersey is placed under a marginal risk for severe weather.
Damaging wind gusts look to be associated with storms that develop. Also, hail may form as a result of these severe storms. Both of these threats will be localized.
Another concern will be heavy downpours from the possible storms. Showers are possible in the early part of the day, but we should see more activity in the afternoon through evening.
Thursday will deliver another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Again, look for severe storms to pop up during the day.
With a front moving through Thursday; strong winds, hail and heavy rain all have a good chance of happening for those storms that develop.
As the front progresses offshore, showers and storms will come to an end.
The first half of Friday has a chance for a few more showers, though it looks to remain completely dry. At last, temperatures will drop to the low 80s.
Going overnight allows for a complete refresh, as lows will sink to the low 60s.
Saturday and Sunday will bring a welcome change. Dry conditions will settle over the region, and humidity will be almost nonexistent.
High pressure will build across the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend, lending relief from a rough week.
Mostly sunny skies will be here Saturday. Clouds will increase a little more Sunday.