Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Keith B. Morse, 31, of Brick, was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with hindering apprehension on July 20.
Shikeitha V. Addye, 44, of Clementon, was arrested by Ofc. Cody Trout and charged with DWI and obstructing administration of law on July 20.
Diana L. Bradley, 60, of Galloway. was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Costa and charged with DWI, possession of CDS, and use/influence of CDS on July 20.
Joseph M. Lombardi, 40, of Somers Point, was arrested by Ofc. David LaSassa and charged with possession of CDS, failing to give CDS to police, and possession/distribution of hypodermic needle on July 19.
Omar T. Taylor, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with passing forged documents on July 18.
Mario A. Diaz, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Ofc. Kevin Costa and charged with DWI and use/influence of CDS on July 16.
Michael J. Arsenault, 59, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested by Det. Timothy Giberson and charged with burglary, theft of moveable property, and criminal mischief w/damage on July 15.
Michael J. Ovens, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Ofc. Alvin Cantona and charged with possession/use of CDS on July 15.
Jacob M. Jordan, 25, of Galloway, was arrested by Ofc. Gregory Gillespie and charged with DWI and hindering apprehension on July 14.
A 14-year-old male, of Galloway, was arrested by Ofc. Sajansharan Patel and charged with assault on police, resisting arrest, and obstructing administration of law on July 18.