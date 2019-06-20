Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Ryan T. Murray, 19, of Sewell, was arrested by Det. Fenil Gandhi and charged with DWI and endangering the welfare of children on June 8
Steven K. McKenney, 47, of Egg Harbor City, NJ was arrested by Sgt. Jason Kiamos and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 8
Benjamin H. Goldberg, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with assault on a health care worker on June 6
Lamar Williamson, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Lt. Christopher McGinty and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, persons not to have a weapon, and endangering welfare of children on June 6
Lesley Havard, 64, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession/distribution of hypodermic needle on June 5
James Harold, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Alvin Cantona and charged with hindering apprehension on June 4
Konner W. Gerald, 20, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Ofc. Mateusz Ryba and charged with possession of CDS on June 2
Cory C. Sawchuk, 27, of Absecon, was arrested by Ofc. Mateusz Ryba and charged with possession of CDS on June 2
Bruce W. Silver, 57, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Gregory Gillespie and charged with defiant trespasser on June 2
Brooke T. Bird, 22, of Hammonton, was arrested by Ofc. Jeremy Feliciano and charged with possession of CDS and possession/selling hypodermic syringe on June 2
Christine M. Cari, 36, of Hammonton, was arrested by Ofc. Jeremy Feliciano and charged with possession of CDS and possession/selling hypodermic syringe on June 2