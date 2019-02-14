Back row left to right: Mikayla Houseworth, Cayla Kirby, Monserra Cruz, Nida Naman. Middle row left to right: Kevin Krumaker (Student Council Advisor), Anthony Johnson, Ralph Hunter (Founder of the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey), Shayla Rodriguez, Chayley Williams, Ariyannah Clevereaux, Andrew Krumaker (Vice President), Emma Brooke, Olivia Vanelli (President). Front row left to right: Leylah Oatman, Phoebe Kershenblatt, Alexander Mass, Jenna Mullin, Olivia Hughes, Destiny Slaughter, Louisse Lues, Parth Shah, Sameera Housain.