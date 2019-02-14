Galloway Township Middle School students

Back row left to right: Mikayla Houseworth, Cayla Kirby, Monserra Cruz, Nida Naman. Middle row left to right: Kevin Krumaker (Student Council Advisor), Anthony Johnson, Ralph Hunter (Founder of the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey), Shayla Rodriguez, Chayley Williams, Ariyannah Clevereaux, Andrew Krumaker (Vice President), Emma Brooke, Olivia Vanelli (President). Front row left to right: Leylah Oatman, Phoebe Kershenblatt, Alexander Mass, Jenna Mullin, Olivia Hughes, Destiny Slaughter, Louisse Lues, Parth Shah, Sameera Housain.

 Provided by Galloway Township Middle School

Galloway Township Middle School celebrated Black History Month with education. The African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey visited the school on Thursday, Feb. 7.

The event, sponsored by the Galloway Township Middle School Student Council, provided students with an opportunity to experience history. The exhibits were presented by GTMS students under the guidance of Mr. Ralph Hunter, Founder of the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey and Kevin Krumaker, GTMS Student Council Advisor.

Over 700 GTMS students were able to experience the "Traveling Museum" exhibits.

For more information about the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey, visit their website at http://www.aahmsnj.org/.

