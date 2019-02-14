Galloway Township Middle School celebrated Black History Month with education. The African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey visited the school on Thursday, Feb. 7.
The event, sponsored by the Galloway Township Middle School Student Council, provided students with an opportunity to experience history. The exhibits were presented by GTMS students under the guidance of Mr. Ralph Hunter, Founder of the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey and Kevin Krumaker, GTMS Student Council Advisor.
Over 700 GTMS students were able to experience the "Traveling Museum" exhibits.
For more information about the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey, visit their website at http://www.aahmsnj.org/.