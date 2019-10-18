PressHalloween Roland Rogers.jpeg

Joanmarie Esposito, left, and Terry Dougherty, teachers at Roland Rogers Elementary School in Galloway Township, dressed up like tacos for Taco Tuesday. ‘We had so much fun at our school’s Fall Festival Parade today,’ said Dougherty. ‘We love our school and our students.’

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

