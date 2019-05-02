Owners: Gary and Mary West

Game Winner auction price: $110,000 at the 2017 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Maximum Security auction price: Never sold at auction

Game Winner earnings to date: $1,646,000

Maximum Security earnings to date: $649,400

Game Winner best performance: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (Grade 1), win

Maximum Security best performance: Florida Derby (Grade 1), win

About Gary and Mary West: The Wests are telemarketing pioneers, turning a start-up in their garage in 1978 into a multi-million dollar endeavor. They sold their initial company and then bought it back under another firm founded in 1986 as West Corp. According to Forbes, they sold most of their stake in West Corp. after it went public for $1.6 billion. They now run West Health and the Gary and Mary West Foundation.

