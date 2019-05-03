Need to know: He was undefeated in four races as a 2-year-old and capped off that campaign with a victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Churchill Downs. (It’s worth noting that no others from that race made it to the Derby). He’s had wide trips in his narrow defeats to Omaha Beach and Roadster this year, and Joel Rosario will be back for another try in the Derby, which he won aboard Orb six years ago. Baffert’s best Derby shot to start the year is still winless in 2019 but goes into Saturday the favorite.
A good bet? There’s better value elsewhere for your win bet, but Mike Smith noted this week how tough Game Winner is on the track. He called him the horse to beat in this race. He should be there at the end.