The resort saw a boom in gaming revenue in December 2018, thanks to two new casinos, newly legalized sports betting and internet wagering. The city's gaming revenue last month is up 20% over the previous December.
MeetAC, at the organization's annual meeting Monday, announced they surpassed their 2018 goals for hotel rooms filled. The marketing and sales branch of the Convention Center booked 238 conventions last year that will ultimately fill 371,996 hotel rooms, CEO Jim Wood said.
Governor Phil Murphy will be delivering his State of the State address Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Trenton, marking one year since he took office. Follow the Press of Atlantic City for updates.
Tuesday marks ten years since the "Miracle On The Hudson." Check out photos from the fateful day when Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger successfully landed a plane on the Hudson River.
Nick Foles and Carson Wentz face uncertain futures in Philadelphia. Foles, long a back-up, won Philadelphia a Super Bowl last year. And Wentz, the gun-slinging prodigy, has proved increasingly injury-prone. Want to weigh in? Take the poll.