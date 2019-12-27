Atlantic City skyline

Skyline of Atlantic City, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Total annual gaming revenue reported by Atlantic City casinos rose above $3 billion in November for the first time since 2012, when there was 12 operational properties. Two gaming amenities that were not available six years ago — online casino and sports betting — accounted for $544.5 million, or 18%, of reported annual revenue through November.

