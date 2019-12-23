Total annual gaming revenue reported by Atlantic City casinos went over $3 billion in November. The last time gross gaming revenue in Atlantic City was more than $3 billion for a calendar year was in 2013, when there was 12 operational properties. Two gaming amenities that were not available six years ago — online casino and sports betting — accounted for $544.5, or 18%, of the reported annual revenue through November.
In 2018, total gaming revenue for the entire industry was just under $2.86 billion.
"AC is on a winning streak," said Casino Control Commission Chairman James T. Plousis. "2019 marked the fourth consecutive year of growth for the Atlantic City gaming market and I believe it is poised for continued positive results in the new year."
The $3 billion revenue benchmark was significant for the industry's host city as well because it means Atlantic City will receive $20 million more in 2020 as part of the payment in lieu of tax bill signed in 2016 at the onset of the state takeover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.