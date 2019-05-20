Gannon Brady pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Red Raiders to victory in the first round of the South Jersey Group III playoffs. Brady struck out nine and gave only three hits.
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
MGM, Boraie announce deal for luxury housing in Atlantic City Marina District
-
West Wildwood mayor fined $24,900 by state for ethics violations
-
Community cleans memorial to Mays Landing boy who died from cancer
-
'I'm not proud of him': Man charged with urinating on memorial fired from family business
-
Atlantic City casinos report 11th straight month of revenue growth
Today's ePaper
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 21