050919_spt_ocbb

Ocean City’s Gannon Brady #10 gets a base hit against Middle Township during high school baseball game at Ocean City High School Wednesday May 8, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Gannon Brady pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Red Raiders to victory in the first round of the South Jersey Group III playoffs. Brady struck out nine and gave only three hits.

Tags

Load comments