Gannon Brady scored 27 points as the Ocean City High School boys basketball team staved off a Wildwood comeback and hung on for a 65-62 victory Wednesday night.
Ocean City (8-8) led the Warriors 37-21 at halftime. Tommy Finnegan sank a pair of foul shots in the closing seconds to clinch the victory.
Diante Miles sparked the Wildwood comeback by scoring 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. Max McGrath added 16 for Wildwood (9-4)
Wildwood 12 9 23 21 – 62
Ocean City 20 17 10 18 – 65
WW – McGrath 16, Miles 24, Fynes 5, Brown 12, Troiano 3, Hutchinson 2
OC – Brady 27, Finnegan 11, Hoag 3, Rhodes 9, Drain 8, Jamison 4, Burns 3
