Gannon Brady scored 24 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 66-48 win over Egg Harbor Township on Saturday.
Mike Rhodes chipped in with 18 for the winners, who are 3-6. Isaiah Glenn led EHT (2-6) with 15.
Ocean City 11 13 18 24 – 66
EHT 8 7 12 21 – 48
OC – Brady 24, Finnegan 15, Rhodes 18, Repetti 8, Drain 2
EHT – Glenn 15, Colon 5, J. Germann 4, Lopez 13, Dodd 11
