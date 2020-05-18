Mainland Ocean City boys basketball

Ocean City’s Gannon Brady goes to the basket against Mainland Regional High School in the second quarter, in Linwood, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Gannon Brady

Ocean City

Basketball and baseball

Brady averaged 21.9 points in basketball. A standout pitcher in baseball, the junior has verbally committed to play baseball at Fordham.

