Garth Brooks unintentionally upset a number of his fans who happen to be supporters of President Donald Trump.
Following a concert at Detroit’s Ford Field last weekend in front of more than 70,000 fans, the country music star jumped on Instagram to thank everyone for coming out to the show. The photo showed Brooks adorned with a No. 20 jersey to honor Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who played his entire 10-year career for the Detroit Lions. Brooks has been a fan of Sanders dating to his days as a standout at Oklahoma State University, which happens to be the singer’s alma mater.
But many of Brooks’ fans saw the singer donning the Sanders jersey and assumed it meant “Sanders ’20,” and that the country music star was endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Guests evacuated after boat at Disney World takes on water: A boat filled with guests at Walt Disney World had to be evacuated Thursday after it took on water.
No one was hurt, and the passengers aboard the Jungle Cruise boat got off the vessel safely after firefighters from the resort's private government were called to the scene, according to Disney World officials.
The attraction was opened a short time later.
The prince and the pop star work on charity single: Prince Harry joined Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday as the singer recorded a charity single to support the foundation that oversees the Invictus Games — a multinational sports event for sick and injured servicemen.
The pair were seen in a recording booth wearing headphones. Bon Jovi had a guitar.
“We've been gargling next door, so we're ready to go,” Harry told an engineer.
Lady Gaga's dad blames homelessness for bar's woes: Lady Gaga's father is refusing to pay $260,000 in rent and fees for his restaurant at New York City's Grand Central Terminal, saying the homeless population is hurting his business.
Joe Germanotta, owner of Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, said he wants the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees the busy commuter train station, to renegotiate his rent or release him from his lease, which expires in 2028, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Germanotta and other business owners on the terminal's lower concourse said they are struggling because of a homelessness problem, rodent infestation, and outdated furniture and facilities.
— Press wire services
