The Press of Atlantic City held they're Young leaders Awards Ceremony honoring local area high school seniors who exemplify civic-minded and community-oriented accomplishments at Seaview Country Club. Galloway , NJ. May 22, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)

Nominations open for The Press' Young Leaders Awards: Since 2016, The Press of Atlantic City has honored the accomplishments of South Jersey’s high school seniors who area already making contributions to their communities.

School food pantries meet parents in need where they are: Parents who are dropping off or picking up students at the Sabater Elementary School and Casimer M. Dallago Early Childhood Center in Vineland will have a chance to collect food for their homes.

Gateway Playhouse, school district lose props, sets in Somers Point storage facility fire:All of our inventory has been lost today,” Gateway said in a Facebook post. “We will need to figure out a way to rebuild and will undoubtedly need your help."

Pleasantville basketball tops Constitution at Battle by the Bay: Issa Baker-Toombs overcame a shaky start to score 14 points and lead the Greyhounds to a 76-70 win on the opening night of the Atlantic City showcase.

Atlantic City sportsbooks ready for Super Bowl 54: The American Gaming Association released results from a survey that found an estimated 26 million people will place about $6.8 billion in legal wagers on Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Bally’s Wild Wild West Casino will host the Ultimate Championship Game Tailgating Party with a pre-kickoff buffet for $30 and live music before kickoff.

