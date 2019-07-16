Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a big pop-up tent for a large family get together in August, or any great deals on smaller ones I can kinda put in a row. — Anthony
Dear Anthony: Kmart has a Sportcraft 27-by-9-foot Event Tent, regularly $269.99, on sale for $159.99. A 4-by-6-foot canopy is $29.97 at Walmart.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Seems repairing and sharpening scissors and knives has become a lost art. Do you know anyone who does it? — Joanna
Dear Joanna: I found two since you did not put your location. John’s Sharpening Service on Delsea Drive in Green Creek and Ray’s Clipper Works on Route 9 in Marmora. You can also call your local hardware store. They may do it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My hair dryer just went while I was rushing to go to work. Once in a while you post hair dryers for $10. I like to have an extra so when the above happens I am good. I just used my last spare $10. Any deals? — Maryanne J., Galloway
Dear Maryanne: Boscov’s has a Conair 1875-Watt hair dryer on sale for $9.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a sale for me on a Jansport backpack. Mine has seen better days. — Chris
Dear Chris: Kohl’s has three styles of Jansport backpacks on sale for $35.99, $39.99 and $47.99. If you use the Code OUTDOORS30, you can save an additional 30%. If I remember correctly, when my kids where in school and only wanted Jansport backpacks, Jansport would repair their backpacks for free. It would only cost the one-way shipping fee back to Jansport. Sometimes they would just send you a new one.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Golden pineapple: 48 cents with the Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
• Tastykake family packs: $2.
• Huggies Snug & Dry Big Pack 66- to 104-count packs: $19.99.
• Extra large 26- to 30-count shrimp 2-pound bag: $9.98.
ShopRite
• Cherries: $1.77 per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce tomatoes: 77 cents each if you buy six cans.
• Tide Simply Clean & Fresh laundry detergent: $1.99.
• Ground beef 80% lean: $1.99 per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Bic 10-pack Cristal or Stic pens: 99 cents.
Tips
• 64-pack of crayons is $1 at Dollar Tree.
• Nescafe Taster’s Choice 7-ounce jar is $5.95 at Dollar General.
• Texas Instruments 30XIIS Scientific calculator is $8.99 at Target.
• Texas Instruments TI-84 calculator is $99.99 or the TI-84 color one is $119.99 at Staples.
• Victor Allen’s 42-count K-Cups are $9.99 at Big Lots.
• Boscov’s has its fudge on sale for $4.49 a half pound. Stone Mountain quilted handbags are $6.99.
• Get an Instant Pot on sale for $79.99 at Kohl’s. If you use the Code OUTDOORS30, you can save an additional 30%, making your cost $55.99.
• Crayola 24-pack crayons are 50 cents at Kmart.
• Bissell featherweight lightweight stick vacuum is on sale for $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save an additional 20% with the coupon from a past Sunday Press.
• TCL 32-inch Class Roku Smart TV is $118 at Walmart.
• GE 8000 BTU window air conditioner is $289 at Lowe’s.
• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens.
• Assorted backpacks, lunch kits and accessories are half price at Rite Aid.
• Kellogg’s cereal (selected assortment) is $1.99 at CVS.
• Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise is $2.50 at Family Dollar.
