A meteor is seen streaking left to right above the constellation Orion in the early hours of Dec. 14, 2012 in the sky above Tyler, Texas. The metor is part of the Geminid meteor shower, which is peaking tonight. As many as 50 per hour are being seen. The meteors radiate from the region of sky containing the constellation Gemini which give them their name. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman)