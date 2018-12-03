In this month of great religious holidays, one of the great astronomical “holidays” also always occurs. It is the peak of the Geminid meteor shower, which is often the strongest meteor shower of the year.
Prospects look good for the Geminid this year in particular. If the night of the Geminid maximum is clear, as many as 60 or more meteors per hour could be seen from a country location far from city lights. Even in a fair-sized city with light pollution maybe 15 or 20 of the brightest might be spotted in each of the prime hours of their biggest night.
Get ready for the Geminid meteor shower
A meteor is not really a shooting or falling star. It is a piece of space rock or dust that enters Earth’s upper atmosphere at speeds sometimes well in excess of 100,000 mph and produces a streak of light when it burns up from its spectacular friction with the air.
Very rarely indeed does a meteor survive the trip through the atmosphere and hit the ground to become a “meteorite.”
But what is a “meteor shower?” It is an increased number of meteors whose trails all point back toward one place among the constellations, a place we call the shower’s “radiant.”
The Geminid meteor shower earns its name from the fact that its radiant is in the bright zodiac constellation Gemini the Twins. The pieces of space rock are coming in on basically parallel paths, but we see them diverging outward from Gemini for the same reason that parallel railroad rails seem to diverge from a point in the distance.
The biggest night for the Geminids this year should be the night of Dec. 13-14 — that is, next week from Thursday evening through the early hours of Friday.
Normally a lot of Geminids could be seen by 8 or 9 p.m. This year on the big night, however, a fairly bright moon is in the sky until it sets around 10:30 p.m. So be aware that only after this time will the number of Geminids climb to as much as one per minute for a country observer and to about one every 5 minutes (sometimes better) for a city viewer.
If the big night is clouded out, the nights before and after should still feature some meteors.
The radiant in Gemini shifts from the East in early evening to the south during the middle hours of the night. But you don’t have to look toward the radiant to see Geminids. It’s just that their paths all point back to Gemini. And that’s how you can distinguish them from at least a few other types of meteor you may see, flying from different directions in the sky.
Try counting Geminids (or just meteors in general) for periods of 10, 15, 30 or 60 minutes and let me know how many you see. Even if you don’t detect many, you may see some with vivid colors, others that flare and burst (“bolides”), and ones that leave long, lingering glowing trails. And if you’re lucky you might witness a Geminid “fireball” — a meteor brighter than even the planet Venus.
See Venus, slender moon
Speaking of Venus, it continues to shine incredibly bright in the East and Southeast in the last hours before sunrise. Look for an ever-thinner lunar crescent increasingly far to the lower left of Venus at these next few dawns. Actually by Thursday you may need binoculars to spot the near-record-thin moon just above the east-southeast horizon with Jupiter around 6:40 a.m.
Comet Wirtanen passes near Earth
The new comet I mentioned in our last column has escaped down into the sun’s glow below Venus. But another object, Comet Wirtanen, passes only abou t 7 million miles from Earth in mid-December. If you then go out in dark country skies after moonset, the comet may appear to your unaided eye as a spooky, elusive, hazy patch of light not too far left of the dipper-shaped Pleiades cluster.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.