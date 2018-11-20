Atlantic City Boys Basketball
Viking coach Gene Allen paces the sideline. Atlantic City vs. Ewing at the Ocean City P.B.A. Tipoff held at Ocean City High School, Sunday Dec. 17, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Gene Allen, who led the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to unprecedented heights, is out as head coach of the Vikings.

Allen confirmed Tuesday night that the Atlantic City Board of Education failed to reappoint him. Allen received just one vote at the board meeting Tuesday.

Allen has led the Vikings to three state Group IV titles. Atlantic City had not won a state championships before he took over the program.

Allen said he was hurt and puzzled Tuesday night.

“What did I do wrong?” he said. “I feel bad for the kids.”

Atlantic City athletic director Chris Ford referred all comment to the superintendent's office.

