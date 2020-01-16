Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville

Last November, the Atlantic City Board of Education voted not to reappoint boys basketball coach Gene Allen after a parent of a former player complained about a text message Allen had sent to the team. He sued to get his job back and was reinstated just days before last season.

The Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach has a career record of 351-119 heading into Friday night’s game against Vineland. Allen is two victories from becoming the winningest coach in the program’s history and passing the current leader Bill Swain (352-143). The Vikings play at Universal Audenreid Charter in Philadelphia on Saturday.

