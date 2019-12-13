General Motors will invest $1.5 billion to make what it calls the “next generation” of mid-sized pickup trucks at its plant near St. Louis, the company’s president said Friday.
GM will use the money to upgrade its Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant in preparation for the new products, GM President Mark Reuss said at a news conference inside the plant, about 40 miles west of St. Louis. The company already produces the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups there.
Reuss said the investment is expected to help retain 4,000 jobs at the plant. The company has about 4,300 total workers in Wentzville and any job losses will come through attrition, said Glen Kage, president of United Auto Workers Local 2250, which represents the workers.
A GM spokeswoman confirmed that no jobs will be cut.
Historic Detroit plant demolished to aid Jeep factory: A Detroit power plant that was more than 100 years old was demolished Friday to accommodate a Jeep factory.
Explosives were used to bring down the Conners Creek plant near the Detroit River on the city’s east side. The plant, which belonged to DTE Energy, started in 1915 as a coal-fired operation but was later converted to natural gas. It was retired in 2008.
“Conners Creek Power Plant played an important role in the growth of Detroit and is an integral part of DTE’s history,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE Electric.
U.S. approves second muscular dystrophy drug: U.S. health regulators approved a second drug for a debilitating form of muscular dystrophy, a surprise decision after the medication was rejected for safety concerns just four months ago. The ruling marks the second time the Food and Drug Administration has granted preliminary approval for the disease based on early results and is likely to stoke questions about its standards for clearing largely unproven medications.
— Associated Press
