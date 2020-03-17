030120_spt_region8

On February 29th, 2020, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, Region 8 wrestling wraps up the semi-finals with finals to be held later in the afternoon. (top — bottom) Absegami’s George Rhodes vs. Williamstown’s Joseph Racobaldo.

170 POUNDS

The freshman captured the District 32 title and finished second at Region 8. He was one of the three Braves that qualified for states. Rhodes finished 32-6.

