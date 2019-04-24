061018_SPT_BASEBALL 188

Hermits first baseman Gerry Peacock makes a leaping catch during the second inning Saturday night. They capped their 26-4 season with a state championship.

The St. Augustine Prep baseball standout and Notre Dame commit underwent successful Tommy John surgery last week.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments