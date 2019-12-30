Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy Edy’s Spumoni ice cream? ShopRite no longer even carries that brand. I love having it over the holidays. — Grace Rose
Dear Grace Rose: The good news is Edy’s 48-ounce ice cream is two for $7 at Dollar General this week. The bad news is Spumoni is no longer on its website. I really don’t know any other brand of ice cream that makes that flavor. The best you can do is buy three flavors, chocolate, cherry and pistachio and make it yourself.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find Turbo Tax Deluxe for 2019 at a good price. Everywhere I look it is $49.99. Any deals? — Rick P.
Dear Rick: The best deal I can find for Turbo Tax Deluxe 2019 tax software PC download with free shipping (does not say you must have Prime) is at Amazon.com for $29.99. Best Buy and Newegg.com both have it on sale for $39.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I take my old home movies reels and have them made into a disc? My parents’ 40-wedding anniversary is coming up, and I would love to make all those old reels into a DVD. — Priscilla M., Marlton
Dear Priscilla: This week you can get 20% off Home Movies to DVD Transfer at Walgreens. Call 800-845-7983 and speak to a photo specialist.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a wall 2020 calendar for me that has the big blocks to write in? When you flip it, the calendar is half on the top page and half on the bottom. — Helen J., Egg Harbor
Dear Helen: If you go to Currentcatalog.com you have a choice of 15-inch big grid calendars that run about $11. When you go to the website a pop-up will give you 15% off if you give them your email. You also can call them at 800-848-2848 and order it. I emailed you the link. I always buy those calendars from them. There is plenty of room to write in the blocks.The Hamilton Mall used to have a store set up in the middle just for calendars. It may still be there, and after New Year’s they were discounted. You can also try Staples.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Chock Full O’Nuts big can: $4.99.
• Chock Full O’Nuts 32-pack Kcups: $9.99 with digital Acme coupon.
• Extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98 per 2-pound bag.
• Extra jumbo 16- to 20-count Red Argentine shrimp: $15.98 per 2-pound bag.
• Francesco Rinaldi pasta sauce: 69 cents with your Acme digital coupon. Limit two.
• Boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.99 per pound.
• Hatfield pork: Half price.
ShopRite
• Bowl & Basket Specialty 8-ounce kettle chips: Four for $5. Must buy four.
• Skippy peanut butter: Two for $3 with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Melitta coffee: $1.99.
• Ronzoni pasta: 59 cents.
• Case of 12 cans of Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: $8.28.
• Pantene shampoo and conditioner: $3.99 each. Buy three and get a $3-off-your-order coupon at checkout, plus use the $5 off coupon from Sunday’s Press making your cost $3.97 for all three.
Tips
• Big cans of Maxwell House or McCafe coffee is $4.95 at Dollar General.
• C9 Champion activewear, basics and shoes for the family are all 30% off at Target.
• All UPS shipping services are 10% off at Staples with the coupon in the store circular.
• Get a metal two-drawer filing cabinet, regularly $99.99, on sale for $54.99 at Staples.
• Four-pack of Red Bull is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Case of Just The Basics purified water is $2.49 at CVS.
• King or queen 400-thread count, 100% cotton sheet set is $39.99 at Boscov’s. Ladies Adidas activewear is 30% off.
• Today is the last day to get an 18-gallon storage tote at Lowe’s for $4.98.
• Rustic console fireplace/TV stand, regularly $299.99, is on sale for $199.99 at Big Lots.
• Equate 12-pack protein shake is $14.97 at Walmart.
• 12-roll pack of Angel Soft bath tissue is $4 at Family Dollar.
• Dirt Devil Versa Clean 2-in-1 Hand & Stick Vac is $14.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
