Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a cheap DVD player. — Dennis
Dear Dennis: Walmart has a Sanyo DVD player on sale for $15.99. If you go to Walmart.com you get free two-day shipping, too.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My daughter wants a little desk for her lap when she is in her recliner. Any local places, in case she doesn’t like it, I can return it? — Patricia C., Northfield
Dear Patricia: Bed Bath & Beyond has quite a few to choose from starting in price at $14.99. You can print a 20% off coupon off the website, if you don’t have one.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My wife has been looking for a pair of white sneakers or walking shoes in size 8W, with two velcro straps and no laces, please. This type may be going out of style. However, this is bad news for people with disabilities, like arthritis, which can make lacing and tying your shoes very hard. — Dotty Z.
Dear Dotty: No bargains here, but hurry! Two pairs left of Propet Stability Walker Strap white sneakers on Zappos.com for $84.95. If by chance you can deal with other colors besides white there are a bunch on Amazon.com. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Once again I write to my favorite columnist! We are searching for in our Margate vicinity a store that sells a 48-inch round vinyl tablecloth that is fitted. — Leo Lieberman, Margate
Dear Leo: Wow thank you! I found two that will come to your door. Amazon.com has one for $13.49 with free shipping and Miles Kimball sells one for $14.99 plus shipping. However, there is a coupon. If you spend $39.99 you get free shipping and 10% off. I emailed you both links. Locally, I would try Boscov’s they have a big table of vinyl table covers and they might have one.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• 2-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98.
• Entenmann’s full line: Half price.
• 4-pound bag of Domino’s sugar: $1.88.
• 28-ounce can Tuttorosso tomatoes: $1.
• Pringles: $1 with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
• Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• Ronzoni lasagna, manicotti or jumbo shells: 99 cents.
• Bananas: 49 cents per pound.
• ShopRite Kosher 32-ounce chicken broth: $1.50.
• 1-pound can of Diamond walnuts: $5.99.
Tips
• All Rimmel cosmetics are 40% off at CVS.
• Post or Quaker cereals are $1.77 at Walgreens. Folgers Instant 8-ounce coffee is $3.99 and the decaf is $4.99.
• Year Long 2-cubic feet mulch in three colors is $1.97 at Walmart.
• All floral stems are 60% off at Michaels. All Gallery wrapped canvas is 70% off.
• Instant Pot is on sale for $79.95 at Target.
• Folgers 30.5-ounce coffee is $5.95 at Family Dollar.
• Assorted Easter grass, eggs, Decor or empty baskets are 25% off at Rite Aid.
• Walter Hagen or Lady Hagen golf apparel is buy-one, get-one free at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
• Personal watermelon is $2.39 at Aldi. Large Hass avocados are 49 cents.
• Betty Crocker cake mixes are $1 at Dollar General.
• Melissa & Doug activities are 40% off at A.C. Moore.
Reader tip
Yvonne P. of Atlantic City wrote in to tell Shirley to try Dreamfields pasta, which is sold at ShopRite and Walmart.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com